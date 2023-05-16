Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 16, 2023 – NATO’s “most urgent task” is to ensure that Ukraine wins against Russia, Transatlantic military alliance, NATO has stated.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then Russia has claimed annexation of four territories belonging to Ukraine despite not controlling the capitals of any of them.

Speaking at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Monday, May 15, the military alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said;

“The most urgent task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails — that (Russian) President Putin does not win this war,” .

“Fundamentally, NATO’s task is to support Ukraine, as NATO allies and NATO have done now for more than a year, but also to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine,” the official said.

The chief of the US-led alliance also stated that it’s important that Ukraine is armed to defend itself from Russian aggression now and in the future.

“We don’t know how this war will end, but what we do know is that when it ends, it is extremely important that we are able to prevent history from repeating itself,” he added.

The NATO chief said that he expects Ukraine will join the alliance when the war is over.

“When it comes to membership, I expect that NATO allies will say that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance,” Stoltenberg said

“All allies also agree that Ukraine has the right to choose its own path. It’s not for Moscow to decide what Ukraine can do