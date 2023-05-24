Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 24 May 2023 – Police have arrested an unscrupulous businessman believed to be supplying poisonous sugar.

According to the police, a member of the public bought half a kilo of sugar in a shop and on using it, she found strange pellets in the sugar, which she suspected to be poisonous substances.

She reported the matter to the police and led them to where she had bought the sugar.

Police arrested the shopkeeper, one Otieno, and recovered assorted sugar brands, including 48kg of sugar in a 50 kg Brazilian bag; 40 pieces of 1 kg packets of Kabras and Ndhiwa sugar.

The suspect also led the officers to Njeka wholesale belonging to one Kamau, where more poisonous sugar was seized.

The cops seized sugar bearing different brands including Kakira sugar and Indian brown sugar.

