Monday May 8, 2023 – Victor Osimhen is now the highest-scoring African in Serie A history after netting Napoli’s only goal in their 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the Diego Maradona stadium.

Osimhen converted a penalty to take his tally to 47 goals after scoring the winning goal in the Partenopei’s 1-0 victory at the Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday night, May 7 to kick off their title celebration.

The goal was the 24-year-old’s 23rd league of the season and his 47th in the league since his move to Italy in 2020. He also surpassed George Weah’s record for the highest African goalscorer in Serie A.

In a post-match interview with BT Sports, the 24-year-old said it was a great honour to break the legendary George Weah’s record.

He said, “It’s really amazing. A big respect to George Weah. He has put Africa on the map when he was playing here with AC Milan. For me to surpass him is a big honour, a big respect to him.

“His son, Timothy Weah is my very good friend. And I want to say he has inspired a lot of African players and I’m happy to surpass his record. He will forever be a legend for me. And I’m really happy about this feat.”