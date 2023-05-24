Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday May 24, 2023 – A lady called Blessed Treasure, is seeking advice on what to do because the man who wants to marry her is not a member of her church.
According to the lady, one of her church leaders said she can’t marry the man.
“Greetings to you all. I need advice please. Somebody is asking for my hand in marriage but he is not in the same church with me.
When I relate the matter to one of my leaders he said no.
I gave him conditions and he accepted all though he was once a member of my church but.
What will I do because I have prayed for a long time now but the love is just increasing day by day,” she wrote.
