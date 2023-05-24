Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Controversial city businessman Jimal Roho Safi is reportedly cheating on his baby mama Michelle Wangari, who also happens to be his employee at his micro-lending firm, with junior staff in the same firm which he launched late last year.

According to Tea Master Edgar Obare, Jimal is having a fling with Anita Kyallo, a pretty marketer who joined his firm recently.

He has been picking her up at home and dropping her at work, besides funding her lifestyle.

Staff at Huduma Credit whispered that Jimal gives Anita preferential treatment and their office affair is well-known.

She is a very young lady.

See her photos below.

