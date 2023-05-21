Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has urged Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to support his successor President William Ruto.

Speaking in Isiolo on Sunday, Nyoro reminded Uhuru that his predecessors supported their successors, unlike what he is currently doing.

“I’m not obliged to advise you as the former president but my request is to follow in your predecessor’s shoes and support the head of State who is President William Ruto. Uhuru Kenyatta, please call President Ruto and congratulate him,” Nyoro said

The outspoken lawmaker further said that Uhuru supporting Ruto will be him following the footsteps of his predecessors

“The honourable thing to do is call the President, congratulate him and support him in his Presidency. Moi did that to Kibaki, Kibaki did that to Uhuru and now it is your (Uhuru) to do the same to Ruto,” he noted.

The Kiharu MP also reminded his former party leader, Uhuru, that he was acting against the law by continuing to engage in active politics.

“Resign from political parties, respect your position… The retirement benefits Act is clear on what happens when you do not respect it,” he said.

Uhuru is yet to congratulate Ruto, who thrashed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the August 9th Presidential election.

