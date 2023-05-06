Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan rapper Nyashinski has been called out by organizers of the MO Festival, which was hosted by billionaire Mohammed Fathi Ahmed Ibrahim at KICC last weekend for behaving like a diva.

Other artists were cooperative but Nyashinski frustrated the event organizers despite being paid Ksh 4 million.

“The other artistes were generally cooperative, but not him. Nyashinski is egocentric, he refused to do photo and video shoots as part of the build-up to the show. I tried to guide him on the set, and he said, “I can’t do that,” and walked away,” an organizer said.

A photographer who covered the concert also revealed that working with Nyashinski wasn’t all rosy and cordial.

“I have heard of similar incidents before, but this was the first time I experienced it. I don’t know if it’s because he’s such a star or if it’s a personality thing. I found it odd that he did not behave the way he did, considering that he had already been paid Sh2 million as an advance before the show and a similar amount was paid after the show,” the photographer revealed.

Nyashinki also missed the press briefing at Raddison Blu, Upper Hill, with reports suggesting he had turned down all interview requests.

However, he put up a stellar performance that lasted for 40 minutes.

He was the last act of the night.

He was backed by his band of a pianist, two guitarists, a percussionist, a drummer, two trumpeters, and a flag bearer (whose job it is to wave Nyashinki’s flag during the shows).

