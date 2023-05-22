Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 May 2023 – City gold fraudster, Kevin Obia, is set to be auctioned after former president Mwai Kibaki’s daughter, Judith Kibaki, took him to court over rent arrears amounting to Sh 3.1 million.

A temporary order granted to Obia on March 20 stopping the recovery process was lifted by Milimani principal magistrate B.M. Cheloti.

This was after Judith pointed out that Obia obtained the order without disclosing all facts to the court.

After the order was lifted, she engaged Wiskam Auctioneers who proclaimed household items recovered from Obia’s house.

The auction is set for May 24.

Among the items collected from the house on Chalbi Drive, Lavington includes two double-door refrigerators, an electric burner cooker, and eight pieces of dining chairs, a five-seater sofa set, a vacuum cleaner, beds and beddings, flower pots, among others.

Documents filed in court showed that the two signed a lease for two years on a monthly rent of Sh350,000.

The rent is payable on the first day of every month.

“Since occupying the suit premises, the applicant has consistently defaulted on payment of the monthly rent,” Judith told the court.

As of January 31, he had rent arrears of Sh2.78 million and paid Sh996,000 on February 28.

This was after he was served with a demand letter.

Obia is a gold fraudster with several cases in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.