Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 19, 2023 – Notorious fraudster Jack Bondori is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the penal code after conning a city lawyer of Sh17.3 million in a scheme that ran for more than 18 months.

Jack is accused of defrauding lawyer Stephanie Wambui Njoroge of cash on diverse dates between July 14, 2021, and January 3, 2023 while pretending that he could co-opt her in a lucrative real estate.

Stephanie met Jack at a carwash in Kasarani in early 2021 and he introduced himself to her as a businessman in real estate.

He is said to have obtained different amounts of money from the lawyer, which she gave him in cash, mobile money transfers and bank transfers.

He was released on a bond of Sh5 million with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million

The fraudster lives a flamboyant lifestyle.

Watch him flaunting his expensive cars and lavish mansion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.