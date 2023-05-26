Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – Police are looking for two robbery with violence suspects who escaped from lawful custody at Kakamega police station.

Denis Indeche, 26, and Allan Kemoli, 29, escaped from the station’s cells under unclear circumstances yesterday morning, as reported by the duty officer.

Indeche had been arrested 3 days ago by sleuths from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, after being on the run for weeks.

He is wanted for numerous armed robberies in Western Kenya, including the attack on a senior DCI officer based in Kakamega, who was lucky to escape death, with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, two police officers who were on duty when the duo escaped have since been placed in custody to assist with investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.