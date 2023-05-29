Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 29 May 2023 – Former Pumwani Ward aspirant, Judith Nyangi, mobilized police officers to raid the Brooklyn bar in Buruburu and shut it down after receiving complaints from the residents over loud music being played all night long, especially during weekends.

The popular bar was packed to the brim in the wee hours of Monday morning.

While Kenyans were reporting to work, the revellers were still indulging in alcohol and dancing to loud reggae music.

The bar, which reportedly operates without a license, hosts Aluta Sundays every week.

Revellers check in on Sunday around 5 AM and leave on Monday morning, sometime past 7 AM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.