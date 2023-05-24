Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 24, 2023 – A lady called Faith Nkechinye has defended her decision to use a vibrator.

She had taken to Twitter on Wednesday, May 24, to reveal that she used a vibrator for the first time and seemingly liked it.

When a Twitter user said she is too pretty for that, she replied:

“No one is too pretty to get a sex toy.”