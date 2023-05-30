Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has contradicted President William Ruto on the beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

This is after he divulged that only Kenyans who contribute to the Housing Fund would own houses under the programme.

According to Hinga, there will be no free houses for hustlers as they will be required to also contribute to own the houses.

Speaking in Busia over the weekend, Ruto stated that those with payslips will be forced to contribute 3% of their monthly salaries to build houses for those without payslips (hustlers).

As per the proposals, employed Kenyans will pay 3% of their monthly salaries, with their employers topping up a similar amount.

Kenyans in the informal sector also have a leeway to make their contributions to the Housing Fund.

The maximum contribution for all Kenyans is capped at a maximum of Ksh2,500.

Speaking during an earlier interview, the PS revealed that the government would collect an average of Ksh9 billion monthly.

