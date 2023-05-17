Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei has said President William Ruto is committed to ensuring that his government is a corrupt-free administration.

Speaking on Wednesday, the legislator said the Head of State will not spare anyone found engaging in graft.

“We have told you to pay tax, however high or might you are close with the President, he will deal with corruption,” Cherargei said.

The Senator said it is painful when people pay taxes and are not properly utilized because of corruption.

“I can confirm that people working in government have been told that there is no room for corruption or laxity because Kenyans are paying taxes.

“Anybody within the government caught with corruption, the president will mercilessly deal with you,” Cheragei added.

The UDA Senator said the President had already shown he was ready to deal with corruption.

“He (Ruto) didn’t say six months or one year but he said as the President he will address and fix it. The President even confirmed that he will never call the bodies charged with investigating corruption,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.