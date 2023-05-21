Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday announced the new venue for the delegate’s conference after his Jubilee party was blocked from using the Bomas of Kenya for the much-anticipated meeting.

In a memo, Uhuru notified the delegates that the venue will be Ngong Racecourse and the meeting will take place on Monday.

“Notice is hereby given that the venue of the Jubilee NDC has been moved to Ngong Race Course, Nairobi. All other details remain as per the notice published on April 29,” said the former head of state

Uhuru was reportedly blocked from using Bomas of Kenya after senior government officials threatened Bomas management with consequences should they allow the former President to use the venue.

President William Ruto is said to be the man who ordered Uhuru to be blocked from using the venue since he is supporting the Jubilee party faction, which is opposed to Uhuru’s leadership.

The rebel group is led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega and nominated MP, Sabina Chege.

However, many Kenyans are asking why Uhuru choose to use Ngong Racecourse.

According to intelligence sources, Uhuru chose Ngong Racecourse because it is a private facility where only club members have the authority to grant admission, thus preventing the government from obstructing the meeting through the police.

“Yes no police are allowed inside the venue since it is a private member club and Uhuru is the patron,” said one senior intelligence officer based in Nairobi.

