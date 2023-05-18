Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – President William Ruto is reportedly having sleepless nights after National Intelligence Service (NIS) told him the senior person in his administration who was behind the Sh 3.7 billion mosquito net scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The scandal was flagged by Global Fund, a company that had provided money to purchase 10.3 million mosquito nets to fight malaria in the country.

Global Fund rejected the company because it was not registered in Kenya despite former Public Health Principal Secretary, Dr Josephine Mburu and former KEMSA CEO, Terry Ramadhan approving the company.

According to impeccable sources, Ruto tasked the NIS with identifying the owners of the company that had won the tender to supply the nets.

To his shock, NIS told Ruto that the company is owned by one of the most senior members of the cabinet.

Kenyans are speculating that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his sons were the faces behind the unregistered company and were using PS Mburu to win the multi-billion tender at KEMSA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST