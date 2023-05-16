Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 16, 2023 – TV host, actor and rapper, Nick Cannon has admitted to getting his baby mamas mixed up when writing their Mother’s Day cards.

Nick Cannon has 12 kids from 6 baby mamas and during an episode of “The Daily Cannon,” on Monday, May 15, he detailed that although he had all the right intentions when he was preparing “handwritten messages from the heart” for each of the women, it just didn’t work out as he planned.

“I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down,” Cannon told co-hosts Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Mason Moussette and Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion and 6-month-old Beautiful.

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …” Cannon said before De La Rosa let out an audible “wow” from her microphone.

Abby De La Rosa, who mothers three of Cannon’s children and is a co-host on his podcast, let out a long audible “wow” when the Cannon spoke about the mix-up.

It is unclear if the DJ was one of the mothers who got swapped, but her reaction suggests that she received the correct card.

“I tried my best, I really did,” he added.

Cannon exclaimed that the mix-up might not have happened if he had “just gotten some generic s—t that everybody else got,” but his co-host didn’t let him off easy.

“No, if you would have focused, that wouldn’t have happened,” Bledsoe told him.

Watch the video below