Saturday May 27, 2023 – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has refused to address his brother Jackson’s sexual battery arrest, describing the situation as a ‘personal thing’ that he was ‘going to keep to’ himself.

Speaking with reporters during Organized Team Activities (OTAs), the two-time Super Bowl champion faced consecutive questions about the subject, but refused to address the outstanding allegations facing his brother.

‘At the end of the day,’ Mahomes said, ‘I come here to play football and try to take care of my family, at the same time.

‘So, just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building

‘It’s your family. but you have to come in here and do a job. And that’s what I try to do every day.’

Jackson, Patrick’s younger brother who has developed his own identity as a social media influencer, allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will three times earlier this year.

Jackson was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery after the incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, on February 25.

During a brief hearing earlier this month, a Johnson County judge agreed to Jackson request to have his bond agreement modified so he could talk to three of four people listed as witnesses, who are his friends.

Mahomes declined to comment before and after his pretrial hearing. He has been free after posting $100,000 bond.

The hearing came a day after a redacted affidavit provided more details of the alleged assault on the restaurant’s owner, Aspen Vaugh.

Investigators said Mahomes shoved a waiter at the restaurant who tried to come into a room where he was with Vaughn. After the waiter left, Mahomes grabbed her by the throat and forcefully kissed her three different times without her consent, according to the court document.

She told police Mahomes was a friend of her stepdaughter and had caused trouble and been asked to leave the restaurant in the past.

According to the affidavit, two servers in the area did not hear her call for help but later confirmed that she told them about the assault and showed them a bruise on her neck.

Mahomes, who is a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram, asked Vaughn not to tell anyone what happened and then said he could help her business because he has a ‘large social media following,’ investigators said.

Vaughn’s boyfriend came to the restaurant and, after finding out what happened, ordered Mahomes and his friends to leave.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Johnson County District Judge Thomas M. Sutherland said Mahomes could not speak to one of the witnesses, who had direct knowledge of the incident. He warned the other three witnesses they could not talk to Mahomes about the case, Kansas City media reported.

Mahomes’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 31.