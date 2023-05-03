Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 3, 2023 – New Zealand boxer, David Light suffered a mild stroke and needed an operation to remove a blood clot after his defeat by Lawrence Okolie in March.

Light, 31, initially showed no ill-effects after the bout in Manchester and returned home to New Zealand.

But after feeling unwell the cruiser-weight was admitted to hospital in Auckland for surgery on April 17.

“This is like another fight camp for me, I’ve got to train hard, rehab, and work on getting better,” said Light.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist is still recuperating in hospital but doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

“It’s horrible. It’s really hard for all of us to see him like that,” said Light’s coach Isaac Peach.

Peach would not be drawn on whether Light would fight again, adding: “That’s for David to answer, not me.”

Four days after the bout, Peach began feeling unwell and sought medical attention. A CT scan was clear and he was diagnosed with delayed concussion and discharged.

He continued to have symptoms and on April 17 he was admitted to Waitakere Hospital.

A second CT scan was also clear. Light then received a “contrast CT scan”, which revealed a blood clot.

Light underwent surgery that night for “clot retrieval”. He has been diagnosed as suffering a mild stroke – and is now recovering, his team said.

The loss to Okorlie over 12 rounds on March 25 was Light’s first as a professional.

The latest diagnosis will presumably put his boxing career in doubt.

“His doctors expect him to make a full recovery – however it will be some time before David is well enough to conduct media interviews,” read a statement sent on behalf of Peach Boxing.

“David and his family have requested privacy at this time. Thank you for respecting those wishes.”