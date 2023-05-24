Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – The wrangles over the control of the Jubilee Party have taken a new twist.

This is after it emerged that the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu forged documents to ratify the expulsion of Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe from Jubilee Party just to impress President William Ruto who is at the center of rocking former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

Anne Nderitu’s underhand dealings were exposed by Jubilee Deputy Organising Secretary General Pauline Njoroge.

In a tweet, Njoroge detailed how she took Nderitu head-on over a letter ratifying the expulsion of Kioni and Jubilee Vice-chair David Murathe.

“I faced the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu and asked her when she sent the letter recognizing the expulsion of Kioni and Murathe from the Jubilee Party,” she said.

“She insisted the letter had been sent on 19th May 2023 via email. I told her that was a lie! I even asked her secretary to show me her email’s sent items so that I can confirm that the email was actually sent out on the said date. She declined.”

According to Njoroge, Nderitu maintained that she recognised Kioni’s expulsion on Friday but she did not get the time to submit the letter to him.

She went on to tell Njoroge that the order issued by the tribunal staying the expulsion of Kioni had been overcome by the event.

“Madam Ann Nderitu, digital footprints do not lie! As I told you yesterday, the letter expelling Kioni and Murathe was backdated, to beat the court order! You only sent that letter to Kioni on Monday, 22nd May 2023 at 7:04 pm! The court order had been given on 22nd May 2023 at 16:29,” she said.

“Why were you sending emails at night? If indeed the letter was written on 19th May, why was Kioni served on the night of 22nd May, after the court order and after the NDC which he conducted as the Secretary-General on record?

“Really waiting to see how you defend these cooked documents, madam registrar,” she added

Njoroge shared a screenshot showing the exact time the email was received by Kioni over his alleged expulsion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST