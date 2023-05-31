Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – A Mercedez Benz S600 Maybach that has been put up for auction has left many Kenyans with endless questions.

The high-end car was allegedly registered less than six months ago.

In a notice circulating online, the auctioneers have scheduled to sell the vehicle registered KDK 888X by auction on June 9, 2023.

According to the auction notice, the vehicle is currently stored at the Startruck Yard along Kiambu Road and the winning bidder will be required to pay for the vehicle in cash at the fall of the hammer.

The sale has left divided opinions with a section of Kenyans claiming it’s a well-crafted money laundering scheme.

