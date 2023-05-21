Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – President William Ruto is facing some resistance from his own party after a section of the UDA politicians expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed 3% housing levy.

Led by West Pokot Deputy Governor Robert Komolle, the defiant UDA faction urged Ruto to go slow on the housing levy.

According to him, people are ready to be deducted 3% of their monthly salaries and urged Ruto to wait until the economy is stable.

“In my view, I would propose the 3% housing levy to come around next year when the economy has stabilized.

“Our teachers and workers in the county government are not ready to contribute 3%,” stated Komolle.

On the other hand, another UDA faction, led by Senator Julius Murgor, urged Ruto to go ahead with his housing plans.

Murgor stated that the Finance Bill 2023 which contains the proposed housing fund will pass without any alterations.

“Our president has stated that there are two ways: we pay taxes so that we sustain ourselves or we borrow loans and we sink as a country,” stated Murgor.

The split was also displayed by politicians from Central Kenya where the president enjoys wide support.

On May 16, Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Duncan Mathenge, opposed the proposal that the housing fund be imposed on all workers.

According to him, the housing fund should be voluntary.

“We could amend the issue to the contribution to the housing fund and make it voluntary for those that feel it is attractive,” Mathenge explained.

