Monday May 15, 2023 – Buckingham Palace has released new coronation portraits of King Charles III, his son, Prince William, and his grandson, Prince George of Wales posing together.

The last occasion anything similar was released was when the late Queen Elizabeth posed with her three generations of heirs in 2020 to mark the start of the new decade.

Taken by society photographer, Hugo Burnand last Saturday following the King’s coronation, His Majesty is seated in the Throne Room in full regalia including The Robe of Estate and The Imperial State Crown and holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre with Cross.

A second official photo released shows the King and Queen with their Pages of Honours and the Ladies in Attendance.

Pictured (left to right): Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, Prince George, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Queen’s sister Annabel Elliot, the Queen’s grandson Freddy Parker Bowles, the Queen’s great-nephew Arthur Elliot, and the Queen’s grandsons Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes.

