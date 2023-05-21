Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has fired a warning shot to corrupt individuals in the Kenya Kwanza administration, maintaining that they do not have space in President William Ruto’s Government.

Speaking in Isiolo County on Sunday, where he had accompanied President William Ruto for a prayer service, Nyoro maintained that such individuals should not dare the government and instead should carry their own cross and resign.

“Don’t dare us, if you know that you are corrupt just resign or you will be fired. The Kenya Kwanza administration does not support corruption and the president is clear on that.

“We will always support him on that hence corrupt individuals will only carry their cross,” Nyoro said.

The outspoken lawmaker further asked Isiolo residents to support and stand with the Kenya Kwanza administration of President Ruto, saying that the president will deliver all his campaign promises in the country.

He also begged Isiolo residents not to join the Azimio One Kenya Alliance team which he has termed as ‘enemies for development’ adding that Raila Odinga and his team have never seen anything good from the government without a handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST