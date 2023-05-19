Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Controversial content creator Kabi Wa Jesus has left tongues wagging after posting a video spanking his wife’s big behind.

In the trending video, Kabi’s wife is seen sleeping in bed while dressed in a dera.

He goes ahead and spanks her behind.

Netizens called out the celebrity couple for going overboard just to chase clout.

“So this is supposed to be funny? See, this two chaps who are known to be close to God, the husband even stands in the alters to preach and here he is slapping dat ass like its bag of Maize… ‘correction like strippers ass’, this is so wrong!

“In that context, we want more! Let me be petty,’’ a Twitter user wrote.

“Nowadays it seems like to have content is to sexualize everything’’ another Twitter user added.

Watch the video.

