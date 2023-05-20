Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 20 May 2023 – Josephine Mwatela, a senior banker based in Dubai, is among hundreds who thronged Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s church in Mavueni last Saturday for prayers after struggling to get a husband.

The 33-year-old Taita lady is beautiful and has a successful career in banking but she has not managed to get a husband.

Mwatela said she has travelled the world and lived a lifestyle many would envy but is languishing in loneliness.

She told Pastor Ezekiel that she has dated several men but the relationships end whenever the suitors propose.

“I believe after coming here I will be able to get my husband. I believe God can do it all. I have been dating different men but the problem is that when they propose, I always end the relationship. However, I realised that age is catching up with me and decided to come and seek my star to get a husband,” said Mwatela.

Mwatela said she recently got saved and quit her alcohol-binging habits after she started following Pastor Ezekiel’s sermons. “I used to drink alcohol and hang out a lot, but since I got saved and started following Pastor Ezekiel’s sermons, I have changed and can go out to the mall and just drink soft beverages,” she said.

Pastor Ezekiel’s ministry continues to attract many women, young and old, who are seeking life partners.

Below is a photo of the pretty banker who believes she will get a husband after Pastor Ezekiel prayed for her.

