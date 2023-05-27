Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, May 27, 2023 – Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika has responded to claims that she has been missing in action over the last few weeks.

Economist Mohamed Wehliye, while reacting to a media report on Twitter, asked the Governor about her whereabouts.

The media report had indicated that the governor has been missing in action for quite some time.

The report stated that the governor has been conspicuously absent in key state events that were graced by national leaders.

“Ala! Governor Susan Kihika, the country is looking for you. Or you lacked airtime because the economy is bad?” Wehliye posed in the Kikuyu language

But in a rejoinder, Kihika appeared to trash the reports saying she had not gone anywhere.

“You must be one of us. That is too much Kikuyu. If you can be able to send me airtime, I can be very happy and stop hiding and come out to the people so they stop looking for me like money,” the governor said.

In another response to a tweep who inquired about her whereabouts, Kihika faulted the media saying such a report is meant to boost sales.

“I understand them. They have to sell those things used for wrapping meat in the butchery,” Kihika said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST