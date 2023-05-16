Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 16 May 2023 – A family is looking for their daughter, who disappeared last Friday under mysterious circumstances.

Irene Chepkemboi left home for work, but her phone went off.

On Saturday around midnight, her family called her after she failed to return home, but no one picked up the phone.

However, a message was sent from her phone that indicated that she was at Thika Police Station.

‘’Ni nani mwenzangu, yuko cell mpigie Tuesday ama Thika Police Station,’’ the message read.

Her sister went to Thika Police Station but did not find any report about her.

Her family is appealing to members of the public to help them trace her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.