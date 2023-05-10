Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja has secretly bought a house worth Sh 600 million in Runda even as Nairobians continue to complain about the high cost of living and lack of basic amenities like poor drainage and dilapidated medical facilities.

According to a Nairobian who requested anonymity, Sakaja bought the cozy home situated along Gloria Drive in Runda.

The source claimed that the house was to be bought by the South African Embassy in Nairobi but Sakaja offered a higher price and bought the house for Sh 600 million.

Nairobians are questioning how, Sakaja who earns less than 1 million a month, can afford a Sh 600 million house in less than 8 months.

Many are now calling on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe where the governor got money to buy such a house in less than 8 months in office.

Sakaja has behaved like former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, who in less than 5 months in office, had acquired properties worth Sh 1.9 billion.

Fortunately, Kiambu county MCAs managed to impeach him and the government freezed all of Waititu’s properties and he has a case to answer in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST