Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Ohangla singer Tom Mboya Angaga, popularly known as Atommy Sifa, claims that his thriving music career flopped after he composed a song praising former President Uhuru Kenyatta in the run-up to the 2017 presidential poll.

Uhuru was Raila’s close political rival back then.

The move led to backlash from politicians and fans in the Western Kenya region.

The song dubbed “Uhuru Nyale’’ ( Uhuru is able) was released during the heated campaign season.

The musician was accused of undermining Raila Odinga, who was the leader of the National Super Alliance(Nasa) party at the time.

He lost his huge fanbase and has never recovered.

He was even forced to flee to Tanzania after he started receiving life-threatening messages.

He is now struggling to make ends meet after his music career went to the dogs.

The once-influential musician lamented that he was not paid after composing the campaign song for Uhuru Kenyatta.

But despite facing endless tribulations for trying to undermine Raila, Sifa says he remains committed to pursuing his passion for music.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.