Monday May 22, 2023 – TV host, rapper and actor, Nick Cannon has revealed he takes care of all his children and he doesn’t need to follow government rules on child support.

Cannon, 42, noted that the six women he has children with — Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, LaNisha Cole and Bre Tiesi — can have “whatever they want, whatever they ask for.”

The “Masked Singer” host told “The Jason Lee Podcast” that he is “not in the child support system that is run by the government.”

He said; “My money is they money, they money is my money. … My account is their account, and there’s a lot in there, so we ain’t gon’ run out.”

Cannon, who has a net worth of $50 million, added that he does not “care about” protecting his assets after welcoming 12 children.

“I believe true currency is your energy,” he said.

“I wish I could make a contract [that says], ‘You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave.’

“Money comes and goes. I always tell people, ‘Money don’t make you happy. Happy makes you money.’ So I’m always going to be good, and every dollar that I make is for my family.”

In November 2022, Cannon alleged that he spends “a lot more” than $3 million annually on Moroccan and Monroe, 12, Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, Zion and Zillion, 1, Legendary, 10 months, Onyx, 8 months, Rise, 7 months, and Halo, 5 months.