Monday, May 8, 2023 – The Son of embattled Good News International Church Pastor, Paul Mackenzie, has defended his father, who is in custody for killing his followers in Shakahola, Kilifi County, by saying his father is not a pastor.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Dan Mackenzie said his father went to Shakahola and bought land as he always wanted to practice farming.

“My father quit preaching in 2019, closed up his church, and took up farming. After he bought land in Shakahola, he started farming in 2015,” he said.

Dan added that his father never went to his newly bought land with his congregants, but rather he went there only to farm.

“I never visited the farm but whenever my father would pay me a visit, he would bring tomatoes, and other vegetables,” he said.

He also stated that his father had made him a custodian of all his properties when he left for the farm.

“I believe my father never took his followers to Shakahola, he is my role model, and I believe he is innocent,” he stated.

Mackenzie, his wife Rhoda Mumbua Maweu, and the others are currently facing serious crimes of murder, counseling and aiding persons to kill themselves, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

