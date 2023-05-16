Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday May 16, 2023 – A 30-year-old man, Pinehas Asser, has said he and his cousin love each other.
They want to get married but he doesn’t know how to approach their parents.
He took to a Facebook group on Monday, May 15, 2023, to seek advice on how they can approach them for consent.
What do you think?
Read his post below and see his photos
