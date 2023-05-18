Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 18, 2023 – A lady called Benedicta Effiong has revealed that her boyfriend impregnated his sugar mummy, who has been looking for a child.

According to her, their wedding is supposed to be held in December and she is at a loss on what to do.

“Please approve my guy just impregnate the sugar mummy who has been looking for a child and our wedding is supposed to hold December am just confused right now because he is begging me telling me that he can not marry her the woman is very rich

I don’t know what to do please I need advice right now.” she wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 18.