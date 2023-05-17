Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 17, 2023 – A man @KingNestle took to Twitter to share a photo of a blood-stained bedsheet after he allegedly disvirgined his 16-year-old wife.

“Allahu Akbar my 16 year old wife was a virgin.

May Allah make our marriage last a life time,” he captioned the post.

He also revealed that he has been with her since 2019.