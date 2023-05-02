Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



mwalimu dida on Kalonzo

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – Former Presidential Aspirant Mwalimu Dida has stated that President William Ruto has succeeded in his plan of killing the GEMA community and is finalizing his masterplan of putting Luo, Luhya and Kalenjin communities on his armpit.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Dida said that the reason Ruto picked Rigathi Gachagua to be his deputy, was that he wanted to dismantle the GEMA community and leave them with nothing.

Dida said after destroying GEMA, Ruto is now on course to capture the Luhya communities to be on his side and then plans on having the Luo community walk the talk.

“Now I understand why Ruto picked Rigathi and why all picks in Central were either young or stupid. He has studied and successfully dismantled GEMA.

“He then captured Luhya. For the Luos, it is a matter of when not if. Out of the big 4, he must kill 1 and retain 3. BUT WHO DIES?” Dida posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST