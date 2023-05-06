Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman Prof. Makau Mutua has accused Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of trying to block former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from accessing Western Kenya.

This is after Mudavadi met 35 Members of Parliament from Mulembe Nation and urged them to work with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and not with Raila who is the de facto opposition leader in the country.

Commenting on social media, Mutua poured cold water on Mudavadi’s meeting, saying Raila has been the Kingpin of the Western Region for the past, and no one can dethrone him.

“Even if he [Mudavadi] meets one thousand Elders from Western Region, his plans of trying to chase Raila Odinga out of Luhya land won’t succeed.

“Maybe his current position in the Kenya Kwanza Government is making him feel like he is the real deal for one William Samoei Ruto to look up to, then I am sorry for him,” Mutua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST