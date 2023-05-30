Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has said he is trying to reconcile President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, for the sake of peace in the country.

Ruto and Uhuru have been at loggerheads for a while, and the latter is being accused of trying to topple the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government using demonstrations and insurgency.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Ngunyi said he is working behind the scenes to see how Ruto and Uhuru can work together for the sake of the country.

“I am trying to reconcile Uhuru and Ruto from the back. I think it is good for the country, especially after Uhuru’s speech in Abuja, where he came through as a mediator and statesman. Good idea; bad idea. Please shoot straight. No insults – please,” Ngunyi said

The Kenyan DAILY POST