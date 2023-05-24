Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has castigated Azimio One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and his sycophants for opposing the Finance Bill 2023 without explaining the reasons to Wananchi.

Mutahi attacked the Azimio team after a video clip emerged of a Ford Kenya Member of Parliament explaining to Wananchi why they should support the Finance Bill 2023.

In the video, the Ford Kenya lawmaker told residents that the Finance Bill is targeting those employed and earning a salary.

The MP noted that it is good for those with huge salaries to be taxed so that those at the bottom of the pyramid, including those who do not have jobs, to benefit from government projects that will be launched from taxpayers’ money

He further informed residents that they should not expect the cost of living to come down if the government is not going to tax those who earn salaries.

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Mutahi, who is an Azimio apologist, applauded the MP for explaining to residents why they should support the Finance Bill 2023 and attacked Azimio leaders for opposing the bill without explaining to their constituents.

“This is a PEDESTRIAN intellectual. And he makes more SENSE than opposition MPs, “Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST