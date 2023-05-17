Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has sent a bold message to newly appointed National Intelligence Service(NIS) boss, Noordin Haji.

President William Ruto on Wednesday appointed Haji as the new spymaster following the retirement of Major Philip Wachira Kameru.

Ngunyi, in a tweet on Monday evening, stated that it will be difficult for Haji to fill the shoes of Kameru but advised him to bring his shoes instead.

“Congratulations to Noordin Haji on your appointment as DG for NIS. He was seconded to ODPP from NIS as a consummate Spy.

“Haji is taking over from General Kameru, one of our finest soldiers and spies. It will be difficult to fill his shoes. But Haji should bring his own shoes instead,” Mutahi said.

Before his appointment, Haji served as Director of Public Prosecutions.

Political pundits have termed the appointment of Haji as NIS boss as a game changer since he served as senior NIS boss before he was appointed as DPP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.