Mutahi Ngunyi on RUTO

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Renowned Political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government under the leadership of President William Ruto on Tuesday succeeded in stopping Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos.

According to Mutahi Ngunyi, The demos flopped despite pockets of demos seen in Kibra and Mathare slums.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ngunyi said the demos flopped since the government hired goons to burn vehicles and warned Azimio leader, Raila Odinga to be careful with Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Ngunyi further said Ruto and Gachagua are capable of assassinating Raila Odinga and nobody can take them anywhere.

“In today’s #MaandamanoTuesday Ruto won. His Government was thuggish as expected of all confrontations with the state. Now Babaman should tell us if he wants to be assassinated. These people are capable. And you will take them nowhere as Riggy-G puts it,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.