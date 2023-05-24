Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is also fed up with President William Ruto’s leadership style going by what he said on Wednesday.

Many East African leaders had high hopes for Ruto when he won the presidency last year but 8 months down the line, the Son from Kamagut has disappointed many due to lies and incompetency in governing East Africa’s biggest economy.

On Wednesday, Museveni, who was secretly supporting Ruto’s presidential bid, threatened to chase Kenyans from Uganda over the increase in cases of cattle rustling and smuggling of illegal guns by Turkana herders.

“I give the Turkana population, 6 months to implement my directives. If, however, the issue of the guns illegally entering Uganda, the hand-over of the criminals who killed our Geologists, or the use of traditional justice and the return of the stolen cattle, are not resolved, I will have no alternative but to expel all the Kenyan Turkanas and their cattle and they will never be allowed to re-enter Uganda with their cattle,” Museveni said in an Executive Order he signed

Museveni said allowing Kenyan Turkana to settle in the said area has remained a destabilizing factor for his country.

The order comes after a Ugandan martial court in April sentenced thirty-two Kenyans to 20 years each in prison for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST