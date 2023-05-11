Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has revealed the powerful man behind the ongoing squabbles in Jubilee Party pitting factions led by Kanini Kega and Jeremiah Kioni.

The Kanini Kega faction claims ownership of the party, while Kioni, who is being supported by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, also claims control of the former ruling party.

However, speaking on Thursday, Murathe, who is also a former Gatanga Member of Parliament, clarified the ongoing conflict is not between Kioni and Kega but is instigated by President William Ruto, who he claims wants revenge after he was expelled from the Jubilee party in 2021.

“This fight isn’t between Kioni and Kanini Kega. There is one who has a vested interest because we chased him away from Jubilee and now that he is in power he wants to exert his revenge. This is childish,” Murathe said.

