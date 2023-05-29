Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 29, 2023 – A mum was left with skin peeling from her face after she tried cooking eggs in the microwave, using a hack she learnt from a TikTok challenge.

Shafia Bashir, 37, has revealed her painful experience after making a poached egg using a ‘TikTok hack’.

She first poured some boiling water in a mug before adding the egg and then put it in the microwave for a couple of minutes.

But when she put a cold spoon on the egg, it erupted ‘like a fountain’ and burnt the right side of her face – leaving her in the ‘most excruciating’ pain of her life.’

Cooking shelled eggs in a microwave can be dangerous as the casing holds in heat.

Once you have removed the egg from the microwave, it will carry on cooking itself and any disruption can cause an explosion.

The mum-of-one is now cautioning others to think twice about attempting the challenge.

She said; ”I just don’t want anyone else going through that, because it is trending on TikTok. It was the most excruciating pain of my life.”

‘It was a terrifying time for me. I was in absolute agony.

‘I put my face under the tap and then had to get my mate to look after my daughter so I could go to A&E.’

Shafia, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, said she had been making the dish for three years when she’d decided to cook it on May 12.

She said: ‘I did it exactly the same as I usually do it. I had already made the toast, I was starving!

”My ex-mother-in-law told me about it. She told me how to make a poached egg in the microwave. I had been doing it for three years.”

”I boiled the kettle, half-filled the mug with water, put salt inside, the egg inside, and microwaved it for a minute. It wasn’t cooked, so I put it in for another minute.

“After it happened, I put my face under the tap for 20 mins. But the burning lasted for 12 hours. It just didn’t stop.’

Shafia said she had been left traumatised after the incident and vowed never to eat an egg again.

For my last videos on TikTok, I did Beauty and the Beast and Tony Montana from Scarface, with the burn. My followers thought it was a filter!’ she said