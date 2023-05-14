Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 14, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has urged the Azimio La Umoja brigade under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to reconcile with reality to move the country forward.

Speaking during the funeral service of Mama Mukami Kimathi in Nyandarua, Mudavadi said the opposition should allow the government to serve Kenyans.

“The truth will set us free. As leaders, time has come for us to close ranks, unite, and reason together. What we need to focus on is how to make the lives of Kenyans better by revamping our economy and creating jobs for our people,” he said.

On bipartisan talks, Mudavadi said, the Parliamentary Committee must be given a chance to guide the leadership in government and the opposition on the key areas of focus as outlined by either side.

“What will be key is for the committee, not to pierce the healing wounds of the post-August 2022 polls but to lay a foundation that will lead to tangible, reasonable, and progressive solutions to the challenges facing Kenyans,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime CS also called on the opposition to not only stay true to their words and deeds but also stop canvassing and using the window of demonstrations to raise their concerns.

“The former Prime Minister has severally indicated that President Ruto is his long-time friend. Many of us agree with him and we are now reminding him that his friend is the President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, that is the plain truth,” he said

