Saturday, May 20, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has urged President William Ruto not to have a handshake with Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Kiambu County during the Centenary Anniversary of Limuru Girls where President Ruto was the chief guest on Saturday, Ichung’wah said the Mt Kenya region will not accept a handshake between Ruto and Raila Odinga.

“We will not allow you Mr. President to be involved in another handshake just like we had seen the 2018 handshake between Raila and Uhuru.

“We can’t trust Raila because we know his political history,” Ichung’wah said.

Ichung’wah, who is also Kikuyu Member of Parliament, further asked President William Ruto to avoid any form of handshake between him and the opposition chief, maintaining that Raila should just play his opposition role and not involve himself in the affairs of Kenya Kwanza government.

“Raila is known for opposing the government and we will appreciate it if he can maintain his line and just play his opposition role in the country. That’s where he belongs,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.