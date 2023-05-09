Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region has said he will support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in opposing the Finance Bill 2023, saying the bill oppresses common mwananchi.

The Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill that has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi declared that he will not support the new bill because it oppresses Kenyans who are already struggling with the high cost of living.

“I will not be supporting the new taxes proposed in the financial bill.

“We cannot oppress citizens who are already oppressed. As a responsible Member of Parliament, I will stand with the people” Wambui posted.

Raila Odinga has already ordered his troops in Parliament to reject the bill, saying it will overburden Kenyans who are already suffering because of the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST