Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 11, 2023 – An outspoken member of parliament from Mt Kenyan has said President William Ruto must support the distribution of the national cake based on the population, which has been nicknamed ‘one man one vote shilling’.

Speaking on Thursday, Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi claimed that the government must now distribute its national cake based on the population that a region has and not the current formula which is being used by the government.

The lawmaker said the Mt Kenya region is densely populated and must have a bigger share of national revenue.

He further said it was unfair for him to be given the same funds as the same individual who represents fewer people in the national assembly.

“Let that money be divided according to the number of people and that discussion we are having we are not going to stop it whether some people want it or do not want it, that is the discussion we are going to have as Mt Kenya leaders.

“I urge the President to support us because he is the son of Mt Kenya,” Wamumbi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST