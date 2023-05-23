Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – An outspoken Mt Kenya governor has vowed to send workers home if the National Treasury fails to remit funds by Friday.

Speaking at Nyeri Town Hall on Tuesday, Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga said that the delay of funds has affected staff payment.

“I will be sending my workers home so that they can rest because I do not have money to run the county. Some workers do not even have a fare to come to work. They can resume duty once I have money,”

“Not remitting the money to county governments is akin to wanting them shut down or making the devolved units action-less and with no mandate or authority,” Kahiga said.

The governor said that the national treasury should remit monies to counties, which should not be less than 15 percent of national revenue.

Kahiga also said the counties last received the money in March, saying some devolved units have resorted to borrowing from financial institutions, which is very expensive.

“Following this route is pointless. We might pay salaries but there’s nothing else we can do within the county,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST