Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 19, 2023 – A video of Ugandan MPs massaging each other in Parliament has sparked reactions on social media.

In the video shared by a renowned Ugandan journalist, a female MP could be seen giving a male MP a head massage, before another MP, who was seated behind them grabbed her hand and put it on his head also to feel what his counterpart had been feeling.

They massaged each other while the House was in session, and it appeared that the MPS did not think their behavior would be caught on camera.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.